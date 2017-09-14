Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu give us pointers on how to wear denim shorts

We were really thrilled when we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu giving us pointers on how to rock denim shorts. (Source: aditiraohydari; tapsee pannu/Instagram) We were really thrilled when we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu giving us pointers on how to rock denim shorts. (Source: aditiraohydari; tapsee pannu/Instagram)

A pair of denim shorts is a wardrobe staple, to be honest, it’s something of a classic. The best part is that you can wear it the way you want depending on the occasion, style it accordingly. And while most of us have often pulled on a pair throughout our lives and have come up with new ways to style them, it’s only natural that one will run out of ideas on how to up the fashion game, even if you are the best. So we were really thrilled when we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu giving us pointers on how to rock them.

Pannu who attended a special screening of ‘Lucknow Central’ in Mumbai dressed up casual in denim shorts and a plain white T-shirt, a combo that has been overdone throughout the years, but she added a twist to it by layering it with a Faberge print tulle robe by Farah Sanjana. With casually tousled hair and minimal make-up, she rounded out her look with a pair of nude slip-ons.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari kept it casual yet chic in a black asymmetrical top which she wore with her denim shorts and white sneakers. We like how she accessorised it with a tan bag and cool sunglasses and kept her make-up and hair really simple. After all, simplicity is the key.

Whose style quotient do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.