Aditi Rao Hydari’s all-denim attire has us convinced to go with cool blues this summer

Aditi Rao Hydari appears on the cover of Vogue India. (Source: File Photo) Aditi Rao Hydari appears on the cover of Vogue India. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to sporting easy, breezy fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari has always managed to get into our good books. Her fondness for the cool blues is no secret and her airport attires mostly revolve around funky and easy denim variations. This time the Padmaavat actor gave us a chic appearance in a denim suit for the cover of a leading magazine.

For the photo shoot of the cover of Vogue, the actor was clad in a Hermes denim suit that included a pair of flared ankle-high pants and an unbuttoned jacket that stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania teamed with a bright multi-coloured bikini top. Complementing her attire with a pair of colourful sandals, Aditi rounded out her look with baubles from H&M. For the make-up, artist Elton J Fernandez went with dewy tones, pink-tinted lips and her mane of soft curls.

In the inside pictures, the 31-year-old chose to make dramatic appearances in trendy ensembles. Clad in a botanical print suit with statement sleeves, and a fringed overlay skirt, the actor grabbed instant attention. Soft smokey eyes and a pop of cherry on the lips complemented the actor’s look nicely.

For another photo shoot, the actor wore a catchy red mini that was paired with a colourful head-scarf that gave us some retro vibes and rainbow peep-toe shoes. Fernandez gave the actor nude tones this time to balance out the bright colours of her outfit.

