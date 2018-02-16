Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde: Watch these Bollywood celebs scorch the red carpet

Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Disha Patani at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Disha Patani at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora to Aditi Rao Hydari, many of our Bollywood fashionistas walked the red carpet at the recently held Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai. Needless to say, the fourth edition of awards was a treat to the eyes for fashion enthusiasts as the stars turned up for the event looking all glamorous and stunning. Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks from the night.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Jaazbaa actor looked all dreamy in a ballroom gown from LaBourjoisie. Featuring three-quarter sleeves with a plunging neckline, the gown was embellished with Swarovski crystals and cinched at the waist with a matching belt, featuring an exquisite golden brooch. The black and nude beige sparkly number looked great on the actor, all thanks to Aastha Sharma.

Make-up artist Mickey Contractor rounded off her look with blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and bold red lips while hairstylist Franco Vallelonga styled her hair in a wavy manner.

(Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actor made for a ravishing style statement in a Shriya Som number. Like Bachchan’s gown, Hydari’s lilac coloured outfit featured Swarovski embellishments with ostrich feather applique work across the skirt and hemline. The gown was cinched at the waist, which accentuated her svelte figure. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, we think it was clever on her part to give accessories a complete miss due to the heavy embellishments. Make-up artist and hairstylist Elton J Fernandez gave finishing touches to her look with a dewy sheen, winged eyes, red lips and styled her hair into a voluminous messy ponytail.

(Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was spotted wearing a nude Manish Malhotra ensemble from his ‘The Gold Story’ collection. The semi-sheer gown featured golden embroidery all over it along with a tulle trail flowing down one-shoulder that added a lot of drama to the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Patani looked sensuous and elegant. Make-up artist Sonik Sarwate rounded off her look with neutral make-up, light smokey eyes and nude pink lips whereas hairstylist Shanky Evrus went for a messy updo.

(Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Arora was seen wearing a one-shouldered electric blue silk gown by Antonio Riva. Featuring a large bow detailing on the bodice, Arora looked every inch a true fashionista. Harisinghani accessorised her outfit with large statement earrings from Farah Ali Khan. Bouffant styled hair with nude make-up, thickly-lined blue eyeliner and nude lips complemented her look.

(Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde

The Mohenjo Daro actor attended the event looking all glamorous in a Lama Jouni outfit. Wearing a pair of black high-waist, wide-legged pants, she teamed it with a full sleeves corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised her attire with a statement neckpiece from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and peep-toe heels from Louboutin. Make-up artist Sahitya Shetty complemented her look with nude make-up, blushed cheeks and dark smokey eyes, whereas hairstylist Suhas Shinde tied her hair into a neat ponytail.

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Whose style statement do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd