Aditi Rao Hydari’s airport look was unusual but impressive

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out at Hyderabad airport in an ivory anarkali from the house of Rahul Mishra with beautiful and delicate floral prints on it. We think she looked absolutely lovely in this ethnic attire. What about you?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2017 7:22 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari in Rahul Mishra ethnic outfit. Aditi Rao Hydari spotted at the airport in a Rahul Mishra outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
If you thought airport looks are all about athleisure wear and denims, then you are mistaken. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari stunned all when she stepped out in a beautiful anarkali. The Wazir actor was all decked up in an ivory number from the house of Rahul Mishra with beautiful and delicate floral prints on it.

It’s an unusual choice for an airport look given the volume of the skirt, but she looked good. Don’t know if it was cumbersome to carry around all that weight but since it was an event she was heading to straight from the airport, we think it was feasible. Mishra’s delicate designs and muted palette seemed to have gone well with the sharp features of the actor.

Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the actor’s ensemble with statement earrings and a statement ring from Aquamarine Jewellery. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We like her make-up, which blended nicely with the lovely outfit. Opting for a nude palette and pink lips, she rounded off her look with soft curls. Simple, yet classy.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love Hydari’s breezy look and in all honesty, we think she nailed it. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

