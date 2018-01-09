Aditi Rao Hydari adds a fusion twist to her bodycon gown with this style tip

Aditi Rao Hydari is elegance personified in a tussar silk gown by Samant Chauhan. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari is elegance personified in a tussar silk gown by Samant Chauhan. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram)

Fusion has always been Aditi Rao Hydari’s cup of tea. While the actor rarely fails to enchant us in ethnic wear, she pulls off her contemporary wear with panache as well. But when it comes to blending the two, she – more often than not – gets the right balance.

Recently, the actor chose to wear a lovely ivory tussar silk creation by Samant Chauhan for an event in Malaysia. The bodycon gown with chic ruffle detailing along the back was enchanting, and we like how stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised her outfit with golden jhumkis from Mahesh Notandass, giving a desi flavour to the Western outfit.

For the make-up, the actor went with a dewy sheen and soft red lips. Middle-parted hair rounded out her subtle look nicely and we think she looked pretty. Catch a glimpse here.

Here are some other times she wowed us with her fusion style.

The actor jazzed up her basic denim jeans with a floral cape.

The skirt and sweater set was glamourised with a layered neckpiece from Amrapali.

Promoting her movie, Bhoomi, the actor layered her floral embellished top and pants with a pretty cape.

What do you think of the actor’s attire this time? Let us know in the comments below.

