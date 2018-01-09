Top News

Aditi Rao Hydari adds a fusion twist to her bodycon gown with this style tip

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in an ivory tussar silk gown for an event in Malaysia and we like the fusion twist she added to her contemporary outfit. Check out the pics of her style here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 2:54 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari latest photos, Aditi Rao Hydari fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari make-up, Aditi Rao Hydari movies, indian express, indian express news Aditi Rao Hydari is elegance personified in a tussar silk gown by Samant Chauhan. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram)
Related News

Fusion has always been Aditi Rao Hydari’s cup of tea. While the actor rarely fails to enchant us in ethnic wear, she pulls off her contemporary wear with panache as well. But when it comes to blending the two, she – more often than not – gets the right balance.

Recently, the actor chose to wear a lovely ivory tussar silk creation by Samant Chauhan for an event in Malaysia. The bodycon gown with chic ruffle detailing along the back was enchanting, and we like how stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised her outfit with golden jhumkis from Mahesh Notandass, giving a desi flavour to the Western outfit.

For the make-up, the actor went with a dewy sheen and soft red lips. Middle-parted hair rounded out her subtle look nicely and we think she looked pretty. Catch a glimpse here.

Here are some other times she wowed us with her fusion style.

The actor jazzed up her basic denim jeans with a floral cape.

The skirt and sweater set was glamourised with a layered neckpiece from Amrapali.

Promoting her movie, Bhoomi, the actor layered her floral embellished top and pants with a pretty cape.

What do you think of the actor’s attire this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 09: Latest News