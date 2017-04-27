Add some floral patterns and stripes to stay fashionable this season

Add some floral patterns to your wardrobe this season. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Add some floral patterns to your wardrobe this season. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Go for floral patterns, stripes and add ruffles to your wardrobe to stay fashionable this season, say experts.

Rashi Menda, Founder and CEO of online fashion portal Zapyle, and Sidhika Gupta, Fashion Head, online fashion portal Roposo, point out some trends for the season.

* Yellow power: This season ditch shades of red and blue for yellow. A yellow plain polyester top or a stole can add zing to your otherwise boring outfit.

* Floral story: Floral patterns in every size and pattern will be in style from jackets, blouses, frocks to shift dresses.

* Ruffles on a roll: Ruffles trend doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. They are fun, feminine and can take any outfit to a dramatic high. A green plain collar pleated blouse with ruffles on the sleeves can enhance your office look immediately. Slip on an off-shoulder white ruffle layered blouse with a pair of jeans or a tie neck ruffle top and a leather midi skirt for a night out to ramp up the cool-girl vibe.

* High on stripes: Stripes are ruling the fashion scene. They have never been this bright and vibrant. Combine stripes of different sizes together and play with vertical stripes to create an optical illusion for adding extra inches to your stature.

* Go casual: This season fashion is comfort. Wear your comfy workout or athletic wear to the next social occasion. Studded track suits, message tees, velvet track pants, subtle tie ups are the closet essential of spring season.

