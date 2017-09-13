Add a fusion twist to your handloom garment

Sometimes clubbing and fusing a handloom separate with a western one also changes the look. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Sometimes clubbing and fusing a handloom separate with a western one also changes the look. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Handloom fabrics are usually associated with traditional wear like saris and kurtas, but you can give it a western look with an artistic approach, say experts.

Designers Amit Sachdeva and Archana Kochhar have listed tips on how to westernise handloom garments:

* Ways to westernise handloom fabrics are by drapes which are contemporary and edgy, making them perfect examples of a fusion look.

* Streamline prints and block printing is also another way to westernise this fabric. Western silhouettes look and fit beautifully with handloom fabrics.

* The silhouettes are also very important. But one has to keep in mind that the real essence of the handloom craft is not overpowered by the silhouette.

* Embellishing the garment also helps at times to give it a western touch. Again, minimalist is very important to be kept in mind here.

* Sometimes clubbing and fusing a handloom separate with a western one also changes the look. A separate can specially be designed to be teamed up with a western coordinate.

* The choice of colour combination used in the entire garment adds a lot to its westernised look. For example, a pastel or a white colour story will obviously look more western compared to a jewel tone.

* It also depends on the way you accessorise the look. The handbag, footwear and jewellery add that punch in completing the western look.

