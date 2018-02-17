Is Adah Sharma trying to pull off a Kylie Jenner look with the pink hairdo?

Adah Sharma at the Femina Beauty Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) Adah Sharma at the Femina Beauty Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

The recently concluded Femina Beauty Awards saw the who’s who of Bollywood gracing the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Malaika Arora, the fashionistas dressed up in princess-y gowns, semi-sheer outfits and pantsuits. But among all, one actor, who immediately caught our attention was Adah Sharma. Now, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor is not particularly known for her fashion choices, but this time she managed to impress – particularly so, as a bubble gum pink hair colour isn’t easy to pull off and she did it like a pro.

Having said that, she reminded us a lot of Kylie Jenner. The youngest one of the Kardashian clan is known for pulling off unconventional styles and hair colours, and looks like Sharma followed suit. She picked a black mini dress from Zoomberg, featuring a plunging neckline with criss-cross detailing and gold embossed angel wings, which she teamed with open-toe, denim knee-length booties from Topshop. A casually thrown over distressed denim jacket by River Island added to the charm.

Sticking to a nude palette for her make-up, she went for thickly-lined winged eyes and soft pink lips.

