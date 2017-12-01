Acid attack survivors walk the ramp in inspiring fashion show in Delhi

The underlying theme of the PowerWalk fashion show was that beauty is not skin deep. (Source: InUth.com) The underlying theme of the PowerWalk fashion show was that beauty is not skin deep. (Source: InUth.com)

Brave survivors of acid attack incidents walked the ramp recently at a unique fashion show, PowerWalk, in New Delhi. It was organised by the NGO Make Love Not Scars (MLNS), which works towards helping acid-attack survivors. The event was meant to raise awareness and improve the self-confidence of these brave women who underwent a horrifying and even nearly fatal ordeal.

According to reports, around 20 top designers came together to contribute outfits for those walking the ramp, which were then auctioned to raise money for the non-profit. Speaking to AFP, MLNS founder Ria Sharma said, the idea for PowerWalk was to show these women that if they can do something as daunting as walking down the ramp in front of so many people, there is nothing that they can’t overcome.

One of the purposes of organising the event was also to make people meet these brave women who have triumphed over all odds. The audience had people who could make a difference by pushing for policy change and create awareness, Tania Singh, MLNS’ vice-president, told Barcroft Media.



Model Reshma Bano Qureshi, who was attacked by her brother-in-law, also walked the ramp. The 20-year-old has been a dominating voice in the fight against sale of acid, and been actively involved in the online campaign #EndAcidSale. She even walked the ramp for designer Archana Kochhar at the New York Fashion Week earlier this year. “I was very nervous then as it was my first time on the ramp, since the whole world was going to watch it. Especially since other acid attack victims would be watching it, I had to be brave and look confident,” she told InUth.com at the event, adding, “I always used to think that now my face has been ruined, but I would say, it’s not about the face, we can still do a lot. Had I not braved the opportunity, I may not have reached where I am today.”

