Ace the ‘no make-up’ look like Deepika Padukone on this magazine cover

When it comes to no make-up look, Deepika Padukone has always been a step ahead of her contemporaries. (Source: Varinder Chawla) When it comes to no make-up look, Deepika Padukone has always been a step ahead of her contemporaries. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Making regal style statements comes easy to Deepika Padukone as is evident from her style and grace in period dramas and not to forget, red carpet events. However, when it comes to muted palettes, the actor can look equally stunning – her latest photoshoot is proof.

Padukone, who appeared on the cover of Femina for their February issue went with minimalist make-up this time. For the shoot, she wore a black bralette and layered it with a glitzy gold jacket that was casually shrugged half way down her shoulders. Though the outfit was smart, the spotlight was on the make-up.

A round of applause for artist Namrata Soni who chose nude tones and gave the actor dewy sheen with highlighted brows and bronze lids. For the lips, Soni went with a nude matte shade.

The actor’s look was rounded out with her mane styled into soft curls.

We think Padukone’s make-up was top-notch, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

