Abraham and Thakore explore ‘back to work’ look at AIFW

Ace designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore explored the everyday workday looks through their collection titled ‘Back to Work’, at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017 (AIFW A/W 2017) here.

“Our collection is basically based on the Indian textile that we work with. It is a hundred per cent cotton collection. On the delicate fabric of Bengal, which is Jamdani, Ikat of Andhra and cotton of Vijaywada,” Thakore told IANS.

The ensembles consisted of cropped choga jacket, tuxedo shirt, pyjamas, Nehru jackets, sherwanis, churidars, lungis, bundi, Angarkha jackets, and Jama coat.

Tones of Indigo, madder, black and ivory, ruled the ramp for the designer duo.

All models wore simple bindis and the male models had their hair gelled, echoing simplicity and sincerity.

The designers have explored notions of gender and preconceived ideas of gender specific clothing by borrowing “elements from both western and Indian menswear to create options that are suitable for both women and men, interchangeably in some instances”.

Organised by Fashion Design Council of India, the four-day long fashion extravaganza is being held the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and ends on March 18.

