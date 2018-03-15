Latest news

Abraham and Thakore get #sadaksmart to Delhi fashion event

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 12:07 pm
Female models with messy tresses and colourful hair pins hit the runway on Wednesday in outfits like embroidered ivory top and sari and printed ivory skirts.
Ace designers Abraham and Thakore brought Delhi’s street style to the runway at the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018.

Female models with messy tresses and colourful hair pins hit the runway on Wednesday in outfits like embroidered ivory top and sari and printed ivory skirt, black cotton palazzos, khaki gabardine trench and salwar teamed up with jutis or trainers.

Male models, one of them with an artificial braid, also sashayed down the ramp in black gabardine trench coat, black silk crepe shirt, embroidered gold chudidar, cotton pant, printed kurta with gamcha and much more.

On getting the flavour of Delhi streets to the ramp, David Abraham of Abraham and Thakore brand told IANS about the collection titled #sadaksmart: “Everybody says street wear but it never echoes our street. It’s always about street of some other culture. So we thought of looking closer to our street instead of London, Paris or Moscow.”

Any specific Delhi street that inspired the line?

“The streets of Delhi/NCR. While sitting in the car and getting stuck in a traffic jam, I look out of the window and get my inspiration,” Abraham said.

“It is only in Delhi where you will find women wearing a sequin sari and sitting at the back of a bike,” he quipped.

The footwear were either original rubber shoes from the market or were made so the models walked with ease on the runway.

The other thing that was well reflected through their show was the selfie craze among Delhiites. As the designers took the final bow, a bunch of youngsters got on stage and started taking selfies with the models who happily obliged.

“We wanted that to be a part of our show as everything is about clicking pictures and posting on Instagram. Even at the fashion week, designers’ Instagram handles are given,” said Abraham.

