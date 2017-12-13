Abraham and Thakore design India inspired carpet line for OBEETEE

The new handcrafted collection of rugs fuses timeless traditional techniques with a bold, contemporary colour palette and edge artistry. (Source: File Photo) The new handcrafted collection of rugs fuses timeless traditional techniques with a bold, contemporary colour palette and edge artistry. (Source: File Photo)

Ace designer duo Abraham and Thakore have collaborated with OBEETEE, one of the leading manufacturers of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, to unveil the second phase of the “Proud to be Indian” collection after a successful tie up with Tarun Tahiliani.

The exclusive collection of handmade carpets centred on the theme of “Proud to be Indian” was launched at an event that took place at The Lodhi hotel, here.

About the idea behind this line, OBEETEE Chairman Rudra Chatterjee told IANS: “This is the second of ‘Proud to be Indian line’. Tarun was an icon for that rich and very wholesome indian design. With Abraham and Thakore , we are focussed on going and looking at Indian materials like linen ,muslin, silk… We have used indian materials in a way which is very understated and global.”

“It will be launched here today (on Wednesday) and it will be launched in New York next month. We wanted to make sure that people understand the breadth of Indian crafts,” added Chatterjee who also said that the next association will be with designer Raghvendra Rathore.

The new handcrafted collection of rugs fuses timeless traditional techniques with a bold, contemporary colour palette and edge artistry. The initiative is aimed at bringing the loom to the modern Indian context.

The brand employed some of its finest weavers on this task and it took more than a year to weave one carpet. It was all hand knotted using different yarns and finishes.

Talking about their collaboration with the brand, Abraham told IANS: “We are strongly engaged with Indian crafts and patterns and it fits well with what they (the brand) think. I think Made in India is going to be the future of luxury in the world.”

Added Thakore: “We always wanted to design carpets and it was a joy to work with them. We work with craftspeople all the time. It’s nice to always do something different. There is new energy and new experience.”

The carpets are priced at Rs 4 lakh onwards.

