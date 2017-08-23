We love ruffles but Jacqueline Fernandez’s take on it is simply bizarre

Jacqueline Fernandez in an all-black look. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr) Jacqueline Fernandez in an all-black look. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

From rainbow-inspired pants to glamorous metallic gold tops, with the promotion of her upcoming film, A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez has been giving us plenty of inspiring looks. Maybe this is what you come to expect when two experts from the industry, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr constantly work on curating the perfect look. But even world-class celebrity stylists have their bad days and this look is one such example.

For a promotional event, Fernandez stepped out in an all-black ensemble put together by the duo. The black Deme By Gabriella crop top and the ruffled, high-low skirt from Sandro Paris Officiel allowed her to show off her perfectly toned abs but it did nothing more than that.

We think it’s one of the worst looks of the actor, ever! Even her beauty game lacked finesse and we are really disappointed. To put it bluntly, this look is a complete drab.

Another look which threw us off balance was of the actor in a colourful, knitted maxi dress by Missoni. She paired it with layered dainty necklaces and a pair of earrings from Farah Khan.

We like seeing her in figure-hugging maxis but there’s just too much going on here with this look – it’s like the designer didn’t really put any thought into it and used every colour he could lay his hands on. Also, the gorgeous retro waves didn’t make much of a difference.

Do you like her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

