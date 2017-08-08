A Gentleman promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s style quotient is quirky and refreshing

Jacqueline Fernandez during the promotion of A Gentleman. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr) Jacqueline Fernandez during the promotion of A Gentleman. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Jacqueline Fernandez is making a lot of news these days by reviving her amazing pole dancing skills for the promotion of her upcoming film A Gentleman, but it’s not the only thing that has got our attention. Her promotional style quotient has been equally interesting. Oh, also her airport looks but we will get to that later.

Our favourite is of the actor in ethnic wear. We think she looks lovely and refreshing in an embellished blouse with a floral cape top and floral printed rose-hued palazzos from Arpita Mehta’s The Silk Rose collection. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, we love the touch of a pair of Aquamarine earrings and bangles.

The volumnious curls and soft make-up by celebrity make-up artist Shaan Muttathil added to her charm.

The second look which we would pick is of Fernandez in a blue and white striped jumpsuit, which she accessorised with a simple brown tote from Chloe, statement earrings from Zara and black strappy heels.

We like how she pulled her hair up in a messy half top knot, she looked good.

The third one is not exactly our favourite but she managed to carry it off in a black bodysuit from Bershka with ‘Despacito’ wriiten on it and an asymmetrical hem multi-print skirt from Madison.

The only thing we like about this look is those quirky and cute Balenciaga booties.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

