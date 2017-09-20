A day before her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves us spellbound in a sari

Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event in Delhi. (Source: Instagram/rheakapoor, poonamdamania) Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event in Delhi. (Source: Instagram/rheakapoor, poonamdamania)

Until now, we thought Sonam Kapoor is the only one who has the ability to successfully add a modern touch to a sari. We have seen her on number of occasions in the past turning it into contemporary wear. Remember the one where she wore a pista green sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which had fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. That was not so long ago, but we have Kareena Kapoor Khan now giving serious competition to the fashion’s favourite child in Bollywood.

Seen attending a product launch event in Delhi, Khan made heads turn in a white and black abstract print sari with a black blouse from Bloni Atelier. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor paired it with a black blazer, which she let it hang casually over the actor’s shoulders. We think when it comes to structured dressing, this look is definitely one of the best in Indian wear.

With hair tied up in a sleek bun by celebrity hairstylist Pompy Hans, she accessorised her look with a sleek diamond necklace and earrings from Prakshi and Mirari jewels. Mickey Contractor, who is considered as one of the best in the industry highlighted the lady’s striking features with intense black smokey eyes, nude lips and minimal make-up. We think it was perfection from head to toe and she really did steam things up!

