7 Sonam Kapoor wardrobe essentials you can get for less than Rs 2700

“Life’s too short to wear boring clothes.” If you are a firm believer in this ideology by designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs of Cushnie et Ochs, then you are probably already charting your own fashion road map. We know that style is something that comes from within and you either know it or don’t but there are times you still need inspiration to follow it through.

In India, modern Bollywood style is synonymous with Sonam Kapoor. The actress, who worked her way up to be one of the most followed and respected fashionistas in the country, has always given us style goals and while a lot of her looks would burn a big hole in your pocket, let us assure you that she is not always dressed in outfits you can’t really afford. Especially, with the launch of her label Rheson, in collaboration with sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, we have a few memorable looks.

Going full floral

The mogra cape maxi is probably the most popular dress from the sister duo’s brand. Other than Sonam, we have also spotted it on Athiya Shetty and comedian Mallika Dua but no one does it better than her.

The fashionista paired it with combat boots and silver jewellery giving it a modern and contemporary twist to the feminine look. Talk about adding an androgynous touch.

Price: Rs 2499

Sheer loveliness

Sonam Kapoor rocked two trends with this simple white dress. The cold-shoulder and the sheer fabric of The Dave Dress makes it a perfect wear for a Sunday brunch.

You can easily style it with an updo or just let your hair down. Dainty colourful accessories can amplify the look.

Price: Rs 1699

A separate story

If you are ever in doubt about how to make separates work for a casual outing then here’s some inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor is this off-shoulder top paired with the crop pants make for a perfect outfit on your days off or even when you want to hit up a pub with your friends for a couple of drinks.

Price: Sonnet Top – Rs 999, Draw String Crop Pants – Rs 1299

Painting the town red

Retro dressing with a modern touch always works so when Sonam Kapoor turned up in this pleated number, we couldn’t hold in our excitement. We love the dress with the pussy bow cinched at the waist with a metallic gold belt.

But somehow we don’t like her pairing it with those white sneakers. Maybe, you can get your creative juices flowing with this one. Also, you can do away with the full length cape with this look and pair it with denims.

Price: All Purpose Retro Dress – Rs 1799, Full Length Tux Cape – Rs 1499

Make a statement

Sonam Kapoor knows really well to make a fashion statement.

The way she paired this fitted grey midi dress with a denim jacket and ankle boots is absolutely spot on. You too can get it without much trouble.

Price: Mom’s Denim Jacket – Rs 2199, Tshirt Midi Dress – Rs 999

Wrap around

Wrap dresses are not always easy to carry, it’s best if you have a slender figure but trust Sonam Kapoor to give us #OOTD goals with this one too.

If you are not comfortable showing off your legs, you can easily team it with a pair of denims and sneakers. A pair of sleek flats would also look good.

Price: Einstein Wrap Dress – Rs 2699

Top it up

If quirky is your thing and you are always on the lookout for cool T-shirts to wear with your denims and skirts, then do it like the actress.

Take note of how she ups her game with cool head accessories.

Price: HardCore Tee – Rs 999, Happy Jar Tee – Rs 999

