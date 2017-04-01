6 designers to work on ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ inspired line

The ensemble’s cost will have nothing above Rs 4000. (Source: File Photo) The ensemble’s cost will have nothing above Rs 4000. (Source: File Photo)

Six designers including Anupama Dayal, Saurabh Kant Shrivastav and Sailex have come up with a collection inspired by the film “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, in association with an online shopping portal.

Even Mrinalini Gupta, Yogesh Chaudhary and Aparijita Toor will contribute to the apparel and accessories of magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” via BollyWoo, read a statement.

Check out the post here:

The collection will be revealed through a fashion show, with the movie’s lead star cast, including Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati who will walk the ramp on April 7.

The ensemble’s cost will have nothing above Rs 4000.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the second part of the franchise also stars Prabhas and will release worldwide on April 28. The film will also shed light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali.

