5 times Sagarika Ghatge impressed us with her summer style

Who can ever forget Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India and the brilliant performance of his golden girls. It’s been almost a decade since the release of the film but it still holds a special place among Hindi film enthusiasts. Sagarika Ghatge who played the role of Preeti Sabarwal in the film left a mark for being a strong-headed lady. For people who don’t know, Ghatge was engaged to a famous cricketer in the blockbuster and now she is engaged to Indian skipper Zaheer Khan. Sweet coincidence!

The actress other than being a strong performer on screen also has a powerful fashion game going on for herself. These five looks are proof enough, see for yourself.

Ethereal in green in JADE by Monica and Karishma

This one is our favourite and why not! The actress looks gorgeous in this one-shoulder ensemble by JADE by Monica and Karishma, which she wore to the Goa wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. Styled by Komal Vora, this look is perfect for a summer wedding. Also, her make-up is right on point with a bright pink lip and a gorgeous updo.

Ruffled beauty in a Kashmiraa midi

Ghatge plays the ruffled trend well in a marsala-toned cold-shoulder dress by Kashmiraa. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki B, the look is elegant yet playful. We love how it’s been teamed with a delicate pair of golden heels, and her make-up and hair kept simple with a dewy face and a low ponytail.

Flaunting thigh-high slits in a Ritika Bharwani gown

Yes, Angelina Jolie popularised the thigh-high slit dress on the Oscars 2012 red carpet but that doesn’t mean that anyone else can’t carry it well. Ghatge is seen wearing one in an unconventional colour and rocking it. The cedar-coloured one-shoulder gown by Ritika Bharwani with floral print at the bottom is perfect for summers.

Gorgeous in Rohit Bal

Ghatge looked ethereal in a beautiful Rohit Bal gown with a white empire-waist and extensive pleats. We love the touch of golden embroidery waist-down. She styled it well with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

Porcelain beauty in blush pink

Summer wardrobe is all about flaunting soft hues and Ghatge shows us how to do it right in a beautiful blush pink gown with a fitted bodice and a pleated skirt. Full points to her.

