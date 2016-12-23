Christmas 2016: 5 red nail art ideas to try out this season

Nothing spells style like a classic red. (Source: Instagram/deborahlippmann, ciaomanhattan2012) Nothing spells style like a classic red. (Source: Instagram/deborahlippmann, ciaomanhattan2012)

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to put your best foot forward or probably, in this case, your best nail art forward. We know, getting an appointment around this time of the year is not easy but if you have lady luck smiling upon you, it’s just a piece of cake. Even better if you know what exactly you need to get done. Although all bright colours right from tangerine to blue look good combined with metallics, there’s nothing that can beat a classic red. Also, looking Christmasy is incomplete without adding a touch of this vivid colour to your look.

For ladies who are plain lazy to go the extra mile, all you have to do is sit in a plush parlour and communicate it to the expert, because we have a few nail art listed for you to take inspiration from.

Sparkle all the way: A little bit of glitter can take your look to the next level. And honestly, nothing spells holiday fun than some glittery make-up and while most would prefer to stay away from anything too flashy, we believe it’s not a bad idea to go a little out of your comfort zone this party season.

Abstract art: If sparkle is not your thing and you want to keep it low-key then abstract is what you should turn to. This way you can join the ‘red nail’ brigade and still stand out with the cool geometric designs. It’s completely chic!

Festive fingertips: Not just metallic skirts but metallic fingertips are also hot right now. This manicure is an inspiration on so many levels. There’s a brilliant play of ruby, gold, and glitter and it doesn’t feel overdone at all.

Over the moon: It’s the season when people are usually over the moon, so why not make your nails happy too with some really cool design? We suggest you go for an all-red blood moon manicure. Ask your nail artiste to layer Bordeaux over cherry for a polished look.

Holiday wraps: Like we said before, metallics are in. This manicure has all the essence of a Christmas celebration. After all, there are bold red lines painted over a silver metallic polish.

