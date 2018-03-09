5 common nutrition mistakes that people should avoid this summer

Having a whole meal is very important. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Having a whole meal is very important. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Dieting doesn’t mean starving yourself, ditching proteins and lowering your nutrition intake. It means including healthy foods in your everyday meals, keeping in mind the number of calories you take in. Dr Sakshi Chopra, bariatric nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital, Noida says it is all about balancing and focusing on the calories.

When it comes to weight loss, skipping meals is not an option. People should avoid foods that are very rich in sugar and are starchy. While most people believe that eggs and chicken should be avoided in summers, it is more of a myth. Also, hydration is very important as it will lead to the free-flowing of oxygen, which is very essential. Hence, opt for natural fruit juices, smoothies and coconut water.

Chopra lists out 5 common nutrition misconceptions that may actually be harmful to your overall health.

Don’t restrict yourself too much

If you’re restricting your calorie intake too much, it may result in weight gain. Not getting enough fat is a huge mistake. Instead, opt for a fuller meal with a wholesome combination of nutrients. The trick is to limit it to a reasonable portion size. But that also doesn’t mean if a food is healthy, you can have it in excessive amounts. For instances, green vegetables may be good but include it as a side dish.

Restrict the amount of salt and sugar

It’s a common myth that including a lot of sugar in our diet can help increase the energy level. But too much intake of salt and sugary foods are actually harmful to our metabolism. It may lead to diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases. Energy loss is not because of less sugar in the body but because of poor lifestyle habits. So, restrict the amount of sugar intake. Salt too is an essential nutrient but excessive amounts will lead to overall health problems and very little quantity will lead to an increase in heart diseases.

Chicken and fish are fine

“You can have meat and fish but the calorie is something to be taken care of,” says Chopra. Rather than having red meat, go for smaller portions of steamed fish, grilled fish and chicken broth. You can include a bowl of cereal and veggies along with it.

Don’t forget to keep a check on the calories

A bowl full of yoghurt, rich in fruits and nuts is diet-friendly but you need to stick to a reasonable size. Nuts are healthier than chicken but having too much is not good for your health.

Avoiding egg yolks as it is rich in cholesterol

No doubt eggs are high in nutrition content but avoiding cholesterol rich foods is a huge mistake as these foods have the maximum number of nutrients. Eggs yolks are high in nutrition. You can include an omelette or a boiled egg in the morning, says Chopra.

