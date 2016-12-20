5 celebs who dazzled in Anamika Khanna couture

Designer Anamika Khanna has a huge fan following among our Bollywood beauties. Designer Anamika Khanna has a huge fan following among our Bollywood beauties.

In the world of fashion, designer Anamika Khanna is a force to reckon with. Not only are her designs ultra-feminine, but they also speak volumes about her understanding of fabrics, especially with the ‘gorgeous silhouettes’ she adds to her outfits. And guess what? She has a huge fan following among our Bollywood beauties too. One of her most memorable and incredible creations is undoubtedly what Sonam Kapoor wore at the 67th Cannes Film Festival. The sari-inspired modern dress in pale pink featured a sheer cape detail that showed off the blouse — it was hot couture at its best.

This year too, we saw our Bollywood beauties going for the designer’s creations during promotions and red carpet events. Here’s a look at five celebs who absolutely rocked it.

Katrina Kaif rocked a contemporary outfit which bordered on athleisure. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif: Earlier this year, during the promotions of Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina Kaif was seen in Kolkata in a contemporary outfit by designer Anamika Khanna, which bordered more on cool Indian athleisure. It’s unlike anything we have seen, coming from Indian designers. The printed crop top with a high-waisted draped skirt with a blue border and a long printed blue cape looked lovely on the actress. She finished the look with statement earrings from Ritika Sachdeva Chhabraw and a pair of white sneakers. But she wouldn’t have been able to pull off this look without stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Neha Dhupia is a pro at giving out desi chic vibes. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai) Neha Dhupia is a pro at giving out desi chic vibes. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Neha Dhupia: When it comes to modern Indian wear, Neha Dhupia is a pro. For this beauty, on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, it was all about old-school romance, and we can’t help but say that the outfit is simply gorgeous with the printed open-front jacket and a draped skirt. The model-turned-actress complemented this look with jewellery from Renu Oberoi and Anmol Jewellers and a pair of nude Jimmy Choos, a romantic updo and nude make-up. Real classy!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a black and gold creation. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)

Kareena Kapoor Khan: This year is a happy one for Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress gave birth to a baby boy on December 20 and all throughout her pregnancy she was really excited, so much so that she even put great effort on perfecting maternity style in India. During her pregnancy, she was seen upping her style game in ethnic wear in an Anamika Khanna creation and we think she looked gorgeous.

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in this contemporary outfit. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in this contemporary outfit. (Source: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor: There’s no denying that Sonam Kapoor is a style magnet and for Anamika Khanna’s presentation at India Couture Week 2016, the Neerja actress turned up in an outfit from the designer’s collection. She finished out her look with strappy Jimmy Choos, pretty jhumkis and a vintage-inspired do. She looked good.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks all brigh and bubbly. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez: She is not usually the one to don Indian wear but for an event in Mumbai the actor took the desi route in an Anamika Khanna outfit. What we like about this look is that it’s so bright and cheery that it instantly got us hooked. We think stylist Tanya Ghavri did a very good job here, but we must credit Fernandez too on managing to pull it off. It’s not easy to carry such heavy embroidered palazzo pants on a regular basis.

