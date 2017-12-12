4 expert tips to maintain your skin during winter

Drinking water is a must to keep your body adequately hydrated. (Source: Thinkstock Photos) Drinking water is a must to keep your body adequately hydrated. (Source: Thinkstock Photos)

Ready with your new winter look but not ready to deal with the harsh winter weather?

While winter is all about snuggling into cozy quilts, sitting by the heater and sipping hot drinks, it is also about dealing with dry skin, chapped lips, and cracked heels. Dr. Chandrika Mahendra, Principal Scientist, Personal Care, The Himalaya Drug Company, shares her expertise on keeping your skin healthy during winter.

*Nourish the skin from within

Moisturising your dry skin every now and then during winter can be a little annoying. All you need to keep your skin soft and supple is an intensive skin care product that is enriched with the goodness of cocoa butter. Cocoa contains antioxidants that help repair skin cells.

* Keep yourself hydrated

While your skin needs essential minerals and vitamins, drinking water is a must to keep your body adequately hydrated. We are less likely to feel thirsty during winter. However, consuming warm water will help in flushing out toxins and enhancing blood circulation. So, ensure you drink two to three liters of water a day.

* Say goodbye to chapped lips

Dry weather and chapped lips go together. Therefore, it is important to keep your lips moisturized and healthy during the winter months. For soft and smooth lips, look for herbal products with 100 per cent natural color, antioxidants, and Vitamin E.

* Follow your workout routine

Winter can often make you lazy and drowsy. It is crucial to stay active and fit to speed up your metabolism for a healthy body and skin. Regular workouts increase your body’s strength, boost your energy levels, and improve skin health. So, make time for a quick run, join a gym, or take a stroll in the garden, but don’t let winter hinder your schedule.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App