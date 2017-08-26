Egypt reopens cave museum after 10 years

In Picture, Rommel Cave Museum (twitter.com) In Picture, Rommel Cave Museum (twitter.com)

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities reopened the Rommel Cave Museum in the country’s seaside Matrouh province after a 10-year closure for restoration. The event on Friday was attended by Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anany, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rommel Cave is a natural cave cut in a rocky cliff since the Roman times with an entrance and exit on the Mediterranean. German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel used it in World War II as a command base.

Anany said in a speech that the reopening highlights the ministry’s aim to promote tourism through creating new attractions as well as increasing awareness among Egyptians in general.

“The Rommel Cave Museum is putting on showing a collection of weapons, shells and military equipment used during World War II, as well as military attire and maps,” said the press statement. As one of the most ancient civilizations, Egypt has been hard at work to preserve its archaeological heritages.

In an attempt to revive the country’s ailing tourism, which has suffered from an acute recession in the past few years due to political turmoil and security issues, Egypt is keen to uncover the Pharaohs’ archaeological secrets as well as other ancient civilizations throughout the history of this country.

