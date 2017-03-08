Women’s Day special: 10 quotes that will keep the wanderlust in you alive

Travel while you can. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Travel while you can. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Over the years, you must have come across a hundred quotes on how travel is the most wonderful thing ever. For many, it’s an indispensable part of life, which leads to self-discovery. To put it simply, it could possibly be the most powerful medium that not only provides a window to one’s soul but also a peek into the varied cultures of the world. Today, more and more Indian women are moving out of the protective cocoon of their families to explore new places and newer possibilities but the cardinal truth is that there’s still a huge majority who suffer from the crippling fear of venturing out on their own.

This Women’s Day, we bring you these 10 quotes to inspire you to pack your bags, put on your ‘wanderlust-y’ shoes, and just head out to the unknown.

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Saint Augustine

“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” – Ibn Battuta

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” – Andre Gide

“Stuff your eyes with wonder, live as if you’d drop dead in ten seconds. See the world. It’s more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories.” – Ray Bradbury

“Traveling tends to magnify all human emotions.” — Peter Hoeg

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” – Gustave Flaubert

“The use of traveling is to regulate imagination with reality, and instead of thinking of how things may be, see them as they are.” – Samuel Johnson

“We travel, some of us forever, to seek other places, other lives, other souls.” – Anais Nin

“Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all of one’s lifetime.” – Mark Twain

