With growing popularity, Airbnb launches ‘Trips’ platform in India

Community-driven hospitality company Airbnb has launched its ‘Trips’ platform in India, giving a chance to customers to book specially curated local experiences. Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of the online platform, announced its launch with a fashion show by designers Shantanu and Nikhil in New Delhi on Sunday (March 19) night.

After being announced in Los Angeles last year, the service was launched in 12 cities, including Detroit, London, Paris, Nairobi, Tokyo, Seoul and San Francisco.

In India, it begins with 15 bookable local experiences. “I’m excited to launch India Trips as we’ve handpicked unique experiences, designed and led by locals, to reflect the diversity and variety of the city,” Chesky said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Beyond rooms and homes: Airbnb introducing tours and travel activities

Chesky also turned showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil.

The designers are trip hosts and will take participants through a creative journey of style, where they will see an innovative blend of architecture and design expressed through couture.

ALSO READ | How to spend more time, less money during vacations!

Guests will have a chance for a candid tête-à-tête with them, seeing its evolution from ideation and design to a final showcase on the runway at the duo’s Noida workshop.

In an interview, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said he hopes to add more services, including the ability to book airline flights.

Since the company launched in 2008, when the co-founders invited travellers to sleep on an air mattress in their San Francisco loft, Airbnb has grown to be one of the world’s most valuable private startups by collecting fees when private hosts rent out accommodations listed on the site. It’s raised $3.9 billion from investors, according to CB Insights, which tracks venture funding.

[with inputs from AP]

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now