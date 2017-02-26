Where Time Stands Still

White sandy beaches and the blue of the ocean, what’s not to like about Maldives White sandy beaches and the blue of the ocean, what’s not to like about Maldives

In spite of what you have imagined of the Maldives, it will still surprise you. At least, it did catch us out. The islands, sparsely located, are made up of 90 per cent water, while the rest is land. Millions of tourists from around the world flock here every year, for the love of the sun, sand and the sea.

The ethnic population is a mere 3.4 lakh. During a recent break in the island country, while aboard a speed boat for a snorkelling session, I happened to ask our guide, Ahmad, about the life of the locals — what must it be like to be cut off from the rest of the world, a few lakh people living bang in the middle of the sea? I was curious about where they source their daily requirements from, or if everything is produced locally.

“Mera saath mera ghar chalogi? (Would you come to my house with me?)” he asked instantly. Astonished, not so much at his Hindi but at the sudden offer, I stopped short. He offered an explanation: “I want to take you to my island to show you my house. It’s on the way. You can write about my house.” I couldn’t help but smile at his generosity, and happily accepted the offer. Others in the group were thrilled at the “free inclusion”. So we reached Guraidhoo, a small island of 1,800 people, which Ahmad calls home.

The coral house on the island The coral house on the island

Upon disembarking in Guraidhoo, we came across a government-run shelter for people with special needs. Ahmad told me their government is very particular about children and the elderly, and those with special needs. They are well taken care of. I entered the lane adjoining the building and the first thing that held my attention was a scarlet building. Ahmad smiled, as if he knew what I was going to ask. “There was a time when all of us used to live in houses like this one. This one is hundreds of years old. And it even withstood the 2004 tsunami. Can you guess what is it made of?” he asked. It looked like sandstone, but it clearly wasn’t. The scarlet colour didn’t look like a coat of paint. “This house is made entirely of coral,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad’s next stop was a kitchen, to show how they cook and what they eat. He made us stop outside a house with a huge courtyard. Signalling us to wait outside, he went in. In less than a minute, he came back with three burqa-clad women, who gestured us to come inside. The courtyard was a community kitchen, of sorts. The man of the house had three wives and nine children, and they all lived and ate together.

Three other women were making chapatis on three separate stoves simultaneously. I noticed the jars and millstones —they were made of the same scarlet coral. We were served Rani juice and raspberry-flavoured Mirinda (which Maldives imports “from Dubai, along with petrol”, says Ahmad). None of the women knew Hindi or broken English, like Ahmad; they spoke only Dhivehi. We gestured “thank you” and “namaste”, and made our exit.

Ahmed’s relatives preparing a meal for the guests. Ahmed’s relatives preparing a meal for the guests.

Ahmad took me to one of his aunts. She showed us her fruit orchard, handing out raw fruits to savour, and, after I displayed a liking for a variety of passion fruit, she packed a dozen of those for the road. Her elder son is employed in Dubai, while the younger one studies in Kochi. There isn’t much scope for education here, she told me. Most children from Guraihdoo end up going to college in Kochi, Chennai or Colombo. They have a few colleges in Male, but living in the Maldivian capital was much more expensive as compared to smaller cities in India or Sri Lanka. The tourism industry is lucrative, and many are employed there, but the young Maldivians, she told me, prefer to go to Dubai to earn good money. They are no longer interested in earning livelihood through fishing or living an isolated life like their ancestors.

On our way back, we took in the fresh, rudimentary life. At the beach, there were swings and sofas on the sand for people to rest a while. We sat and relished the fruits before we realised we had spent three hours out here already. Our final pitstop were the shops — Ahmad took us to his cousin’s shop that sold knick-knacks, souvenirs and crockery made of sea shells and mother of pearl. The stuff we had seen at Maafushi souvenir shops were half the price here. Armed with bags full of gifts and fabulous memories, we followed Ahmad back to our speed boat. Who says good things don’t come for free? Guraihdoo was certainly an exception.