WATCH: This 360° tour of Kerala’s Edakkal caves will mesmerise you

Edakkal caves are two natural caves located in the Western Ghats in Kerala’s Wayanad district. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Mathrubhumi/YouTube) Edakkal caves are two natural caves located in the Western Ghats in Kerala’s Wayanad district. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Mathrubhumi/YouTube)

Be it the beautiful Athirapally waterfalls in Chalakkudy, Anjuruli in the Idukki district or the Edakkal Caves in Wayanad, Kerala is home to countless beautiful natural wonders. The southern state is known as God’s Own Country for a reason, boasting of beautiful tourist destinations that people throng to throughout the year. Of these, Edakkal Caves are two natural caves located in the Western Ghats in Kerala’s still unexplored Wayanad district. The beauty of these caves is that they were formed after a cleft in a rock with another huge piece of rock forming the roof. Another very significant feature of these caves is that these are the only rocks with stone age carvings on them in south India.

ALSO READ | Slow Train to Nowhere: Twelve days, Seven trains, A rumbling journey across India

The rock art in the caves apparently date back to 6,000 BCE, and the youngest group of paintings have been said to have connections with the Indus Valley Civilisation.

A Malayalam local news channel Mathrubhumi recently shared a 360-degree video of the Edakkal Caves on YouTube, and the enthralling 3-minute video would, in fact, make you want to immediately pack our bags and head over! The video shows steps leading to caves, with lush green all around. The two huge rocks have paths in between, damp because of the fresh, natural water dripping from the rocks. The video also shows the beautiful carvings made on the rocks.

Watch the video here.

For those of you who haven’t been to Kerala yet, this is an enticing peek into one of the yet-to-be commercially discovered wonders of the state!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd