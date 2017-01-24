Two Indian hotels feature in world’s top 25 travellers’ choice list

A view of The Leela Palace, Udaipur. (Source: Official website) A view of The Leela Palace, Udaipur. (Source: Official website)

The country’s two hotels, Leela Palace in Udaipur and Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, have featured in top 25 list of the Top Hotels Overall Travellers’ Choice by TripAdvisor.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur has been ranked 19 in Top hotels category, while Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur has featured at the 21th spot in the same category, according to the TripAdvisor Top Hotels Overall Travellers’ Choice.

TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top 7,612 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide, in the categories, including top hotels overall, luxury, bargain, small, service, B&Bs and inns, romance and family.

Aria Hotel Budapest, Hungary, secured the first spot in the list followed by Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Indonesia, Turin Palace Hotel Italy, Hotel The Serras Spain, BoHo Prague Hotel Czech Republic.

A view of Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur. (Source: Official website) A view of Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur. (Source: Official website)

Portrait Firenze Italy managed the sixth position in the list, while Shinta Mani Resort Cambodia was in the seventh position followed by Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa Vietnam, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas Costa Rica and JA Manafaru Maldives.

When it came to the Top 10 Hotels, small category, The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore, Rajasthan secured the number one spot in the world, it added.

The second position in the category was secured by La Maison d’Aix France, followed by Vahine Private Island Resort French Polynesia, Anastasis Apartments Greece, Villa Afrikana Guest Suites South Africa, Elm Tree Hotel United Kingdom, Copa de Arbol Beach and Rainforest Resort Costa Rica, Waipoua Lodge New Zealand, Hotel Salvia (Adults Only) Spain and Buckingham Place Sri Lanka.

“It’s always exciting to acknowledge the best properties worldwide that inspire travellers to create lifetime memories. With an Indian hotel taking the number one rank in the world, for the second year in a row in any category leaves no doubt that Indian hotels are at par with the best of the class globally. Congratulations to The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore for being the number small hotel in the world and to all the other winners across categories,” TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said.