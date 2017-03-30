Top 5 wanderlust destinations for Delhiites to get away from the summer heat in April

Relax and refresh at Bali! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Relax and refresh at Bali! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With the scorching sun at its peak in April, Delhiites are looking to fly away to cooler destinations to wind up and beat the heat. Looking to for a long vacation during the summer break? Not just places in India, international destinations are also a great option.

Delhites are eyeing cool travel spots to unwind themselves from the monotonous schedule this April. Travel search engine, Skyscanner, reveals Delhi’s most popular destinations for April and how the cost of getting there is changing.

Here are the top five places to relax and refresh yourself.

BANGKOK

Bangkok won the top spot for travel in April. Hip and young – Bangkok is a delight for all visitors. Start by visiting the gleaming temples, Wat Pho and Wat Arun, and then catch a glimpse of the tuk tuk along the bustling Chinatown or the floating markets where you can purchase exotic items at throwaway prices. The Asian hot spot has a wide culinary sphere, offering everything from local dishes served at the street stalls to haute cuisine at romantic rooftop restaurants. Bangkok has been a perennial favourite of Indians. An 18 per cent YoY decrease has been spotted in airfare since 2016. This hefty dip can be attributed to easy travel and visa regulations.

LONDON

The second most searched destination by folks in Delhi is London. The ever-popular UK capital’s sophisticated and regal charm is luring Delhi travellers in droves this April. The grand old city is home to some of the world’s most popular tourist sites — London Eye, Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace, Globe theatre and Westminster Abbey, to name a few. The city has a vibrant cosmopolitan culture with some great dining options ranging from Borough Market to Brasserie Zédel in The West End, put London’s curry making ability to the test in Brick Lane. What’s even better is that the air fares have apparently dropped by 10 per cent since 2016!

BALI

Delhi folks are showing high interest in travelling to Bali, rating it third most searched destination for travel in April. Serene Bali does not disappoint, whether you want a luxury or low budget trip. Bali is a shopping paradise with Seminyak, Legian markets to get high-end home ware stores, silver jewellery and antiques. It is also known for its coffee and one can to get to sip the best at the Revolver in Seminyak and the Butter Cake and Coffee Shop in Canggu.

GOA

How can Goa not be on the list of top destinations for Delhiites to get a respite from the summer heat? India’s very own party capital lies at the fourth place in the list. A blend of different countries can be found in Goa’s tropical vibe. While all tourists flock to Baga and Calangute to get their adrenaline dose of jet-skiing, parasailing and water scooter rides; old Goa has a serenity to it that makes it a must visit to explore the untouched part of the state.

NEW YORK

New York remains a quintessential favourite of Delhiites. Tall skyscrapers, bustling streets and innumerable photo opportunities, New York is the hub for all travellers — be it business or pleasure. The city caters to myriad tastes with its diverse culture and landmarks ranging from the popular Chinatown to Little Italy. The palate changes every 10 blocks! An evening can be enjoyed with a fancy Broadway musical, and if the music is not enlivening the green spaces – notably Central Park – give one a chance to breathe! Soak in history with a visit to Times Square and the Rockefeller Center. Even though it is considered to an expensive trip, airfare to New York have apparently recorded a 13 per cent decrease since 2016.

Get going, Delhiites!

