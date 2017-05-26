What’s your biggest annoyance on a long flight?

Keep your boarding pass and ID ready! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Keep your boarding pass and ID ready! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

It’s summer, which means the ideal time to pack your bags and head out into the unknown. Be it within the country or to far and distant lands, the tone for a trip is set right from the beginning – the journey itself. Sometimes, if you’re flying someplace and you encounter an untoward incident, it just sets the mood off right from the beginning, thus affecting your whole trip, and we wouldn’t want that, now, would we?!

When taking a flight, especially a long one, little annoyances from unruly kids to pushy co-passengers can offset the mood. In fact, did you know that for Indian passengers, the most annoying thing to happen in a flight is the battle of the armrest? Yes, as simple as that, about 47 per cent of Indian travellers hate having to fight for their claim of the rightful portion of the armrest, according to a survey by travel search engine Skyscanner.

But it’s not always the other person’s fault, you yourself could be guilty of inconveniencing others – sometimes even without knowing. The survey found that around 46 per cent travellers claimed to be guilty of woken up with bad breath! See, there’s always a strong case to carry some mint with you.

With inputs from from over 1,000 travellers, the survey gives an insight into acceptable air travel etiquette for better-behaved travellers. Of those surveyed, apparently 16 per cent were guilty of taking things from the flight while 21 per cent just showed bad behaviour towards the staff, and 8 per cent just gave up controlling their kids and let them run amok – imagine if that happened to you on a long flight?

Well, here is some interesting data and tips that you should heed for your next flight, so that both you and your fellow passengers get off on just the right step.

1. The first most important thing to keep in mind is to have your boarding pass and ID ready as you approach airport security and if you’re waiting in line, you can speed up the process by removing your watch and belt, and pulling out your laptop, before you reach the conveyor. This will help you and everyone behind you to move faster.

2. For armrest hoggers, it would be a sweet gesture if you let the middle-seat passenger use the armrests, and keep your legs within the width of the chair frame. After all, they are sandwiched in between.

3. While 37 per cent travellers feel uneasy with chatty passengers, and 46 per cent with noisy kids, there are some who wouldn’t mind a long chat. Be mindful of the cues your fellow passenger is giving and if they avoid eye contact, just let them be.

4. Avoid hitting other passengers with your bag as you walk down the aisle by keeping it in front of you and close to your body. And once you sit down, you should stay there, so make sure you have everything you will need while flying.

5. The most annoying part of travelling is that there are passengers who may create a ruckus to your peaceful sleep by snoring loudly. Around 25 per cent travellers complained of this being a major irritant, so if you’re guilty of a sleeping symphony, then take proper measures before boarding the flight.

6. Being comfortable is one thing but to throw your belongings around creating litter for others, or leaving them behind is really quite rude. As high as 33 per cent people complained that dealing with left litter was a major annoyance, so be nice and clean up after yourself.

