Top 100 hotels of the world revealed; 6 Indian hotels feature in the list

A well-planned vacation can be ruined if your hotel is not good enough. But what do you look into while selecting a hotel? Is it their service, the location, little perks of comfort available or something else? So, to help you select a great getaway home, Travel + Leisure has come out with their 100 best hotels in the world. “This year’s list of the best 100 hotels — which include exclusive safari lodges, urban sanctuaries, and family-friendly beach resorts — will inspire some serious wanderlust,” says the leading travel magazine. And what’s best not one or two but SIX Indian hotels have been featured in the list.

The list matters more as it was based on reader’s choice and voting, meaning travellers around the world rated the resorts, hotels and other places featured in the list. “Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities,” the US-based magazine specifies. Surprisingly, only 17 hotels out of the top 100 were in urban locations, which suggests readers like to relax away from the urban clamour.

Spanning across all continents and countries, the readers have voted for their favourite place. Topping the list is ‘Nihi Sumba Island’ (formerly Nihiwatu), an eco-friendly resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba. A perfect combination of jungle-and-beach setting where idyllic villas overlooking the sea will replenish your body and soul. From surfing to fishing, adventure or relaxation, you can take your pick and enjoy a good holiday. While there is a tie for the 99th position — Wilderness Safaris Little Kulala in Sossusvlei, Namibia and Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile jointly claim the spot.

As far as Indian hotels are concerned, five out of the six resorts are located in Rajasthan, two of these are in Udaipur and Jaipur while another is in Ranthambhore. The lone one in UP is located in Agra. The following are the list of hotels — Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur (84th position), Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra (69th position), Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur (68th position), Rambagh Palace, a Taj Hotel in Jaipur (43rd position), Leela Palace in Udaipur (34th position) and Oberoi Vanyavilas in Ranthambhore (16th position).

Apart from the Top 100 Hotel list, the magazine has also come out with various other lists such as ‘Top 15 Hotel Brands’ of the world and there also the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has bagged the 8th position while The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts is in the 10th spot.

Two more Indian hotels have also featured in ‘The 10 Best City Hotels in Asia’ list. The Oberoi and Taj Mahal Palace hotel, both in Mumbai, were rated as the 6th and 8th best city hotel in Asia respectively.

And for the magazine’s ‘The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Asia’, readers again voted for the three resorts in Rajasthan. In 9th position, there is Rambagh Palace, a Taj Hotel in Jaipur; Leela Palace in Udaipur is in the 7th position while Oberoi Vanyavilas in Ranthambhore has been voted the third best resort in Asia.

The resort located in the Ranthambhore National Park with 25 luxury tents featuring four-poster beds, claw-foot bathtubs, and polished teak floors has also been rated as the ‘Best Hotel in India’ according to the readers of the magazine.

