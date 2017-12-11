How to behave on a flight: Basic etiquette to keep in mind while travelling by air

From how to get by one’s neighbour without disturbing them to ‘to chat or not to chat’, here is a quick lowdown on what’s considered proper manners on air. (Source: File Photo) From how to get by one’s neighbour without disturbing them to ‘to chat or not to chat’, here is a quick lowdown on what’s considered proper manners on air. (Source: File Photo)

After a teenage actor was allegedly molested by a co-passenger on a Mumbai-bound flight, an FIR was filed under under POCSO Act and Section 354 and the Mumbai police detained the accused. In the actor’s Instagram stories that went viral, she claimed that the airline staff did not come to her aid. “So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my 2-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it,” she said.

Though basic etiquette in public spaces should always be followed, such instances bring to the fore a need to remind ourselves the importance of understanding basic etiquette that should be followed while travelling, especially by air, to ensure one is not causing any discomfort to co-passengers.

From how to get by one’s neighbour without disturbing them to ‘to chat or not to chat’, here is a quick lowdown on what’s considered proper manners in air.

* According to a British Airways November 2017 survey, 67 per cent of all travellers surveyed say the proper etiquette is to take one armrest and leave the other for your neighbour.

* According to a May 2017 survey by travel search engine Skyscanner, the most important thing to keep in mind is to have the boarding pass and ID ready while approaching the airport security. This will ensure that those behind you are not held up and everyone moves faster.

* It is important to be mindful of other passengers’ body language and let them be in case they don’t want to indulge in ‘pillow talk’ or a long chat. While 37 per cent travellers feel uneasy with chatty passengers, and 46 per cent with noisy kids, there are some who wouldn’t mind a long, good conversation. And if somebody is even avoiding eye contact, best is to let them be.

* About 87 per cent people, according to the BA survey, find it unacceptable to remove socks in-flight.

* It is suggested not to encroach somebody else’s share of space of the overhead bin. If there are two carry bags, it is suggested to keep the smaller one at your feet.

* 80 per cent of travellers said you could wake up the aisle seat passenger to go for a toilet break, but 40 per cent said they can do so only once per flight.

* It is suggested not to rush or cut people while de-boarding the plane.

* It is considered highly inadvisable to stick one’s bare feet out in the aisle. If you have removed shoes, then it is advised to keep your feet away from vicinity and be aware enough to retract it in time to not obstruct people’s way.

* It is important that the passengers are polite to each other as well as the flight attendants. This will facilitate co-operation and there will be no delay in take-offs.

