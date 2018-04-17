This luxury hotel in Vietnam offers ‘gold’ services, literally!

The Danang Golden Bay hotel, a five-star hotel situated at the meeting point of Han River, East Sea, Son Tra Peninsula.(Source: Reuters) The Danang Golden Bay hotel, a five-star hotel situated at the meeting point of Han River, East Sea, Son Tra Peninsula.(Source: Reuters)

Most luxury hotels have an array of services to offer their customers. Special arrangements are made to make the stay more comfortable. However, a hotel in Vietnam has upped its game and is providing “gold” services — yes, literally. The Danang Golden Bay hotel, a five-star hotel situated at the meeting point of Han River, East Sea, Son Tra Peninsula has left most visitors overjoyed.

The official website of the hotel states that it is the first hotel in Danang that has gold-plated rooms and apartments. “Our signature design is inspired by the symbol of gold and the majestic view of Han River, East Sea and Son Tra Peninsular,” their website reads. True to their claim, the pictures of the hotel reveal gold-plated basins and cutlery that has caught the fancy of many onlookers.

Located on the 28th floor, the president suite of the hotel also has gold-plated commodes and sinks. Yes, you read that right! It is extremely spacious along with the jaw-dropping facilities. What’s more, the swimming pool too has a hue of gold. Steal a glance at the pictures here.

Much like Danang Golden Bay, The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai is also one of its kind and provides premier services. Built on a man-made island, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah redefines luxury. The Royal Suites, designed for dignitaries, has a grand staircase and the entry hall is decked in gold and marble. All guests all get a custom-made 24 karat gold iPad and a butler is always a call away. There is also a separate pillow menu, special bath menu and bath products from Hermès.

Would you like to visit the hotel? Tell us in the comments below.

