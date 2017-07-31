This ‘longest’ hanging bridge in Switzerland, overlooking the Alps, will take your breath away!

A couple walks on the “Europabruecke”, supposed to be the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge with a length of 494m, located in Randa, Switzerland. (Source: Keystone via AP) A couple walks on the “Europabruecke”, supposed to be the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge with a length of 494m, located in Randa, Switzerland. (Source: Keystone via AP)

Switzerland is known for many things, from snow-capped mountains to Swiss chocolates, there is no dearth of reasons why one must visit the magical place. And to top that, it has now officially opened the world’s ‘longest’ suspension bridge. The 494m-long pedestrian hanging bridge is perfect for hikers and for wanderers who love to explore nature at its best. But, it is not for the faint-hearted. The adventurous walk down the ‘Europabruecke’ bridge, connecting Grächen and Zermatt, is at a “dizzying height”, according to the Zermatt tourism board website.

The bridge is located along the Europaweg trail offers views of the Matterhorn, Weisshorn and the Bernese Alps mountains. The bridge will also provide an opportunity for travellers to witness the highest mountains in Switzerland the Dom (4,545m).

However, along with breathtaking view, it could literally take away the breath of people with vertigo. “The path runs between 1,600m and 2,200m above sea level and high above the deepest cut valley in Switzerland,” the tourism board added.

The newly inaugurated ‘Europabruecke’ replaced a similar bridge that was closed in 2010 after it was damaged due to rockfall.

Though the board pegged it as the ‘longest’ bridge in the world, hanging at a heady 85m above the Grabengufer ravine, it is not the highest one, hanging from scary heights. A 405m bridge in Reutte, Austria hangs 110m higher. Not to forget the deadly glass-bottom bridges in China’s Guizhou province.

Built by the SwissRope it was erected in just 10 weeks! The company has installed a special damping system to minimise the swinging effect. The carrying ropes and cables supporting the suspended bridge that is just 2ft wide, and weighs about 8 tonnes.

So next time, you plan a trip in the magnificent Swiss Alps, don’t forget to include this hiking route along the world’s ‘longest’ bridge.

