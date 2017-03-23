This is the world’s biggest indoor skydiving centre and it’s simply out of this world

Renowned skydiver Maja Kuczynska performing at the indoor skydiving centre in Milan. Renowned skydiver Maja Kuczynska performing at the indoor skydiving centre in Milan.

Skydiving newbies are in for a treat. On days when you simply don’t want to take the plunge a thousand feet below, this indoor skydiving centre is the best option. The adrenaline paradise houses a crystal cylinder measuring eight metres in height which is capable of duplicating the sensations experienced during a jump before the parachute opens. It features six powerful turbines and can simulate a free fall from an airplane at an altitude of 4500 metres with breathtaking 310 kph blasts of air.

Called the Aero Gravity in Milan it is something out of this world. Even acclaimed skydiver Maja Kuczynska who has made a name for herself with stunning choreographed routines – floating and spinning around like a leaf in the wind – tried her moves here.

The interiors of the Aero Gravity in Milan. The interiors of the Aero Gravity in Milan.

The Polish teenager, whose latest project in the world’s biggest vertical wind tunnel in Italy is the best yet says, “I have always flown in tunnels that were much much smaller than Aero Gravity Milan, now that a tunnel of such dimensions exists I believe it opens up incredible amounts for the sport. I felt like I was tiny inside there, I could go every direction comfortably and not be limited by the caution that usually comes with flying. I am now focusing mostly on improving the dynamic of my flying, to both reflect delicacy and power in my choreographies.”

It sure sounds like a brilliant place to be in if you ever visit Milan. Don’t you think?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd