Starry starry night: India gets its first astronomy resort

It is one of the best places in India to gaze at the glittering stars. (Source: Facebook/Astroport Sariska) It is one of the best places in India to gaze at the glittering stars. (Source: Facebook/Astroport Sariska)

“Starry Starry night / Paint your palette blue and grey / Look out on a summer’s day / With eyes that know the / Darkness in my soul. Shadows on the hills / Sketch the trees and the daffodils.”

Don McLean’s song is something that reminds us city-dwellers that there is so much more to learn and discover beyond the concrete jungle. If you are one of those who would love to head out, lie down on the soft green grass and stare at the stars, then there’s some good news for you. There’s a stargazing paradise waiting for you in Sariska, right next to the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

It’s a stargazing paradise. (Source: It’s a stargazing paradise. (Source: Facebook /Astroport Sariska)

Tucked away near the Aravalli Range in Alwar District of Rajasthan, overlooking the historical Tehla Fort, Astroport Sariska – a mere five-hour drive from Delhi – is a place for astronomy enthusiasts and lovers of nature without the hardships of camping involved. The place claims to offer some of the best views of the galaxy. According to their Facebook page, it is also the first space and astronomy themed resort and activity centre in South Asia.

Conceptualised and founded by an avid astronomer and wildlife enthusiast Sachin Bahmba, the main attraction at the getaway is the evening and night sky observation. It is one of the best places in India to gaze at the glittering stars with the darkest skies. Other attractions include nature treks and birdwatching, with rare species of migratory birds to keep you company. The resort managed on eco-friendly principles is just 16km from Bhangarh, a mysterious archaeological site that is famous for being haunted.

Sounds like the best weekend getaway trip. Will you be heading out anytime soon?

