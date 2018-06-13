Spot differences between tourists, take care of women: Goa lifeguards told

Agencies attempting to make Goa a safer space for women tourists. (Source: Pixabay) Agencies attempting to make Goa a safer space for women tourists. (Source: Pixabay)

Identifying differences in behavioural patterns of foreign and domestic tourists, the need for politeness while addressing erring sea bathers and taking special care of women beachgoers are some of the takeaways from a training module booklet developed for Goa’s lifeguards. The training module has been developed as part of the skill development programme for the beach sentinels. The programme was launched on Tuesday by Goa Tourism Development Corporation chairman Nilesh Cabral and officials from Nestle, India and Drishti Marine, a private beach management agency, which is in-charge of deploying lifeguards on popular beaches in the coastal state.

Making a distinction between dealing with foreign and domestic tourists, the module says there is an inherent difference while dealing with domestic and foreign tourists vis-a-vis “behavioural, convincing powers”, etc.

The training booklet also says there was a need to understand the culture of the domestic tourists while dealing with them. Lifeguards in Goa have in the past often had to deal with unruly tourists, both domestic and foreign, over inebriated behaviour and defiance of swimming norms on beaches, which includes wading into no-swim zones.

The training booklet which is also expected to help develop lifeguards’ soft skills, also asks lifeguards to speak to women with “respect and decency” while approaching them.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the training module, Cabral said: “Goa attracts a large number of tourists annually. It is due to such large volumes of tourists, that upgrading the skills of those who manage the beaches becomes even more important. We are happy that Nestle India and Drishti are taking this initiative to help improve tourist experiences on our beaches”. Goa attracts more than six million visitors every year, half a million of whom are foreign nationals.

