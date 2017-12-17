Spirited away: A trip to Japan

The road is life: A view of Mount Fuji from Tokyo. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The road is life: A view of Mount Fuji from Tokyo. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

“Japan, again?” My friend’s perfectly arched eyebrow is slightly disconcerting. It’s true we had visited the country recently, but it had been a whirlwind tour — I had come away feeling as though I had merely skimmed the surface of a culture that was vastly different from anything I had ever experienced before. It seemed a good time to return, seek out what I had missed before, but the raised eyebrow is a bit of a challenge: it seems to be asking what is it about Japan that makes me want to keep going back?

The decision is taken out of our hands by a mugging in Madrid (in the airport no less) over the summer that renders one of us without a passport, our old trusty DSLR camera, among other things. It puts Europe firmly out of the picture and Japan appears more and more like chicken soup for the sore traveller.

This time, though, we settle for sleepy little mountain towns and ancient cities: for Kawaguchi-ko in the Fuji Five Lakes region, the closest access point to climbing Mount Fuji; the ancient temple town of Nara; and, the Unesco World Heritage island of Miyajima, a short distance away from its more famous neighbour, Hiroshima. A backpacker friend mentions a ryokan (inn) run by an elderly couple in Kawaguchi-ko where he had bedded down on a mountaineering trip. It was basic, but it did offer private baths (In Japan, shared baths and toilets are du jour in ryokans) and the food was wholesome. Perhaps, we could look them up and see if they could accommodate us?

They could and they do. The heater in the room is temperamental, it needs constant cossetting to do its job, but the old lady fusses over us, plying us with food. We have no language to share, but we get by with gesticulations and smiles. Outside our huge glass windows, Mount Fuji looms up like a hulking Hokusai painting, clouds scurrying past it on that dank cold day. It is surreal and oddly comforting, a feeling of being at home. We were there, we were happy and that was all that mattered.

I have never been able to distill in my head why I love to travel — the only explanation, perhaps, is that it helps me put my life in perspective. Months later, years even, on a day when nothing seems to be going right, I remember the blue of the St Helena sky in Napa Valley, California, and a single cotton-candy cloud luminous against the vast cerulean, and I feel an irrational burst of hope; I remember a ride from Chamba to Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand in a rickety local bus groaning under the weight of school students, farmers, a few straggly tourists like us, and livestock. I remember looking out of the window and feeling alive and nauseous at the same time, and, for a brief moment I can feel the twang of the sharp mountain air on my pollution-hardened lungs. Even misadventures — quarantined with jaundice in a hospital in the tiny university town of Munster in Germany or being conned into buying a ticket over and above my train pass by a smooth-talking agent in Zurich’s central station — seem, in hindsight, to be less galling, occasionally, even funny. Travel makes me acknowledge that when you are in transit, nothing is personal.

Nowhere is this feeling more reinforced than in Japan. Everywhere we go, the great orderliness of the Japanese social life leaves me a little flustered. Trains arrive like clockwork, queues move in an orderly fashion and despite the barrier of language, people are unfailingly courteous and helpful. It makes me feel hesitant at first, used as I am to the daily grind of the subcontinent’s push-shove-get past routine — elbows squared, brimming with impatience — or, to the traveller’s necessary intuition of treading with care in unknown European cities.

What can travel tell you of a place that, in this day and age of relentless social media, you can’t know of sitting thousands of miles away? I could tell you that Nara took my breath away, but one could imagine that already, from accounts of the majestic Daibutsu (Great Buddha) in the Todai-ji Temple on tourism websites. I could tell you of the great food that we sample everywhere — the subtle regional variations that expand our repertoire beyond sushi and ramen — but, of course, we have already seen photographs of it on Instagram. Perhaps, the only sanctity that is still left to travel is how it makes you feel, the adventures that you wear like a badge of honour, those private moments that you hug close to yourself because they fill you with wonder, hope and curiosity — the fish fin in my glass of hot sake that makes my insides churn, but which I glug down nonetheless because the bartender says it’s his specialty and I don’t want to appear rude; I could tell you of the stillness of Mount Fuji’s reflection on Lake Kawaguchi that makes me blink away tears for no reason, the memories of which, I know, I will turn to on days when photographs won’t be enough.

Our days in Kawaguchi-ko set the pace for the rest of the trip. We abandon tourist hotspots and spend time ambling through Ueno-koen, Japan’s first public park, established in 1873 in Tokyo; in the Kansai region, I spend days trying to match the absence of community dustbins with the extraordinary cleanliness of the cities, till I finally find out that a majority of the people carry their trash back home to dispose them according to bio-degradation norms; in Nara, I feel a stab of envy for the easy assumption of security as I see a bunch of women leave a bar well after midnight and walk away confidently.

Slowly, it sinks in that it is this mindfulness that I have missed before. In an essay titled The Disappearance of Self in Japan, writer Pico Iyer, who has lived in Nara for over three decades, writes: “In my quarter-century and more in Japan, I’ve been struck at how much the Japanese, following a tradition that may go back to Confucius or Lao Tzu, see the virtue of keeping the self out of things. This may be compounded by the fact that for so long they have had to share so little space with so many: the typical Japanese occupies a house with 117 square feet per person, less than a quarter of the space a typical American occupies… In such a congested environment, you can survive only by getting yourself out of the way — and counting on everyone else to do the same.”

Of course, as a community, this negation of the self has its pitfalls — gender disparity at the workplace and Japan’s high-rate of lonely deaths have been in the news for years now — but to the traveller, it is an extraordinary lesson in harmony, in being greater than one’s own self. Indeed, on Japan’s extensive shinkansen (bullet train) network as on the efficient subway system, announcements are made constantly to be aware of one’s co-passengers’ needs: do not text while boarding or getting off trains as you might bump into someone carrying luggage or young children; do not speak loudly on your smartphone; put that selfie stick away, pay attention.

On a shinkansen to Osaka, as we wait to disembark, a middle-aged American traveller shoves a handbag that has brushed against his arm out of his way. It makes me feel indignant — the owner, a Japanese girl, had her hands full and I am sure she would be equally chafed. Instead, she turns around and curtsies a couple of times in apology, leaving both the American and me a little bemused.

We have both travelled a long way from home for this.

