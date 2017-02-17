This woman becomes the fastest traveller to visit all 196 countries; now all set to visit Antarctica

Cassandra De Pecol began her journey in July 2015. (Source: expedition_196/ Instagram) Cassandra De Pecol began her journey in July 2015. (Source: expedition_196/ Instagram)

Remember the solo woman traveller from America who was on a journey to visit all the countries in the world in record time? Well, her wish has come true! The 27-year-old American traveller has completed her journey in record time and has become the fastest person to visit all 196 sovereign nations in the world in just in 18 months and 26 days.

Cassandra De Pecol made the trip in less than half the time it took the previous Guinness World Record holder to complete the tour. However, the organisation hasn’t conferred her the honour yet. Once evidence of her journey is validated by Guinness officials in the coming weeks, she will have two titles under her name — as the fastest female to travel to all sovereign countries and as the fastest person of any gender to make the trip. Yili Liu from Michigan has held the male record since 2010, completing the trip in three years and three months.

She embarked on this historic journey in July 2015, a few days after she turned 25, promoting sustainable tourism everywhere she went as an ambassador for the International Institute of Peace Through Tourism (IIPT). She began planning her journey since 2013 and could only manage to save $10,000 by babysitting. De Pecol spent a whopping $198,000 for the elaborate trip most of which was managed by sponsors.

Talking to the CNN after completion of her ‘Expedition 196’, she shared some amazing moments from her voyage and recalled that the visit to North Korea was a daunting one. “We’re going to destroy you, America,” a North Korean soldier told her while he gripped her hand in the hardest handshake she’d ever felt. Among her other experience, she says getting a visa for Syria was the most difficult one but was happy when she could visit the country.

During her visit, De Pecol interacted with more than 16,000 students about the ways to offset carbon footprint when one travels and has planted plants in more than 50 countries. “Having flown over 255 times on her expedition, De Pecol says she’s been called hypocritical for boasting a sustainable mission,” the CNN added.

Now after setting foot on all sovereign nations of the world (including Taiwan), De Pecol is eyeing to visit the only place left on the globe — Antarctica. The arctic region is not included in the list of 196 nations, but she is not satisfied. “I was like, hey, if I go to six continents, 196 countries, I may as well hit up the last continent,” De Pecol said. she is now preparing for another journey to the south pole along with Quark Expeditions in late February.

