Now, order warm milk for your baby right from the train

Do you remember those iconic photos of milk cans hanging from train windows? Well, those were our doodhwalas taking their milk cans early morning so that each of us could get the nutritious drink delivered home and on time. But what of those travelling ON those trains? After successfully delivering hot meals to people on their seats, RailYatra.in has now widened their customer base to include babies.

Yes, the train travel marketplace ecently launched milk delivery service for train travellers. For the first time in India, warm milk will be delivered in specially designed spill-proof thermo packages. The milk for babies can easily be ordered through the RailYatri app and delivered at the designated stations.

A 500ml pack is priced at Rs 79, and once you order, the milk will be delivered right at your berth without you bothering about getting off the station and collecting it.

Responding to an analysis which found that in more than 80 per cent cases, trains are ill-equipped to serve baby food or milk to passengers. Long delays and uncertainties associated with train travel make it difficult for passengers to keep baby food on their person while travelling on trains, but with this initiative, RailYatri intends to provide a solution. “Train travel can have some severe hurdles when you are travelling with an infant. Our effort is to make sure no mother goes through the agony of seeing her hungry baby cry. Keeping such emergencies in mind, we will now deliver warm milk for babies in hygienic, spill-proof packages. We already serve great meals for the entire family, so why should the little ones’ need be unattended,” said Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder, RailYatri.in, in a statement.

“We have taken special care to deliver milk in the best condition, with emphasis on hygiene and quality packaging,” Rathi adds.

After people tweeting out to railways minister Suresh Prabhu for diapers, this would be a welcome addition to the array of products on offer for babies.

