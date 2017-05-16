Planning to travel solo? Keep these must-haves ready

Travelling all by yourself is not a bad choice. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Travelling all by yourself is not a bad choice. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Travelling solo? Make the adventurous activity safer by equipping yourself with a first aid kit, comfortable shoes, luggage tracker and more.

Rishabh Beria, Managing Director, Janus Aviation and Co-founder, AirWhizz – a mobile app for air travel, and Kapil Goswamy, Founder BigBreaks.com, a travel portal, provide a list of items you should keep while travelling:

ALSO READ | The Solo Backpacker’s Survival Guide to Europe

* First aid kit: It is of the utmost importance for a solo traveller, be it a woman or a man, to carry a first aid kit along with them. One should make sure to carry all the needed medications and the prescriptions to avoid any uncertainty. Along with the medicines, it is vital that a woman carries a pepper spray and a few products for hygiene care in order to keep away from an unhealthy or unhygienic situation or the environment.

* Airport convenience app: To fight your airport blues of the never-ending wait at several stages of getting through the airport and then finally arriving at the destination, several apps have been developed for passengers to brisk their way through the airport formalities.

* Comfortable shoes: You can never underestimate the power of a nice pair of shoes or sandals or sneakers. They are your ultimate saviour and help you go places withholding the comfort that facilitates to conserve one’s travel energy. It is, therefore, mandatory to pack a nice pair of comfortable shoes to fight the exhaustion caused as an after effect of travelling. They’ll conserve your energy and keep you from going into the snooze mode.

* Portable battery charger: This is your most important gadget. It’s your life-saver; you cannot afford to leave it behind. Make sure it is in your backpack before you set off on a holiday, or else you will be stranded in the middle of nowhere with your access to the world cut off. When you are travelling and sightseeing, chances are you’ll be taking pictures and using more data than you normally do, which can leave your battery dry. Save yourself the stress and invest in a portable charger.

* Luggage monitor: If you’ve ever dealt with the headache of lost luggage, you will agree that a luggage tracker is a worthy investment. With this little device you can track your checked baggage anywhere your mobile phone works, and even receive text messages upon landing at your destination that alert you to the status and location of your belongings.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now