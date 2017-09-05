PARIS opens its first NUDIST PARK zone, but no voyeurism or exhibitionism will be allowed

In a secluded zone within the Bois de Vincennes park in the French capital, nudists can spend a quality time closer to nature. (Representational photo/Thinkstock images) In a secluded zone within the Bois de Vincennes park in the French capital, nudists can spend a quality time closer to nature. (Representational photo/Thinkstock images)

France is one of the most-loved destinations for tourists around the world. From art, cinema, landscape to food and perfume — surely travellers don’t need another reason to visit the French Riviera. However, there is something new in the city that could attract many more visitors. The Bois de Vincennes park is now allowing nudists to experience being closer to nature and bask in the sun, unabashedly. But, mind you, the authorities have made it very clear it’s not open for voyeurs or for the sake of other’s enjoyment.

This is a secluded zone within the park, which has been reserved only for people who decide to go bare and will be classified as a “clothing optional” zone. The site of 7,300 sq. m in the city’s largest public park will be operational until October, 15. Naturists can spend their time in the place from 8am to 7:30pm. This nudists section is on a trial run, designed to be symbolic of Paris’ “open-minded” vision.

“The creation of an area in the Bois de Vincennes where naturism will be authorised is part of our open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces,” Penelope Komites, a deputy mayor in charge of the city’s parks, told AFP.

But nudists visiting the recreational area will have to be on their best behaviour, as officials have already made clear that no voyeurism or exhibitionism will be tolerated in order to ensure respect for those making the most of their natural state, the report added.

“It’s a true joy, it’s one more freedom for naturists,” Claude-Penegry of the Paris Naturists Association told AFP. He sees this as a great opportunity and believes many naturists around the world will be flocking the venue.

“It shows the city’s broad-mindedness and will help change people’s attitudes toward nudity, toward our values and our respect for nature,” he added.

Paris already has one public pool where people can swim sans clothes three times a week. However, this is not the first nude park in the country. Across France there some 460 areas reserved for naked enjoyment, including 155 camping sites and 73 beaches.

According to the France 4 Naturism association, more than 2.6 million people in the country have made nudism a regular habit, but anyone found guilty of stripping in a public area not specifically designated for nudists could be eligible for a fine of up to €15,000, or face a year in a French prison.

