Pack right before travelling during monsoon season

Before going on a trip during the rainy season, it is important to carry the right tools and instruments to save your belongings like cellphone and wallet from drenching. Carry zip lock bags, umbrellas, mosquito repellents and waterproof backpacks, suggest experts.

Narayana Menon K, co-founder at Wandertrails, an online platform enabling discovery and booking of experiences, has listed a few necessary items:

* Arm yourself with an umbrella or raincoat. A waterproof backpack is a must-have.

* Always carry a zip lock bag. It is good to keep the wallet and other expensive belongings safe as well like the smartphone and maybe other equipments like camera and lenses.

* It is the season when mosquito-borne diseases are rampant with stagnant puddles and blocked drains everywhere. Carry mosquito repellents, creams or a mosquito net for night time.

* It is best to carry own water, otherwise, drink only boiled water. The same goes for food, don’t eat from just anywhere. Street food is extremely difficult to say not to, at least make sure it is covered.

* Carry light synthetic clothes that will dry easily.

* Floaters and sandals are the best options in terms of footwear.

Inputs from Aloke Bajpai, CEO at ixigo, travel search engine:

* Having street food during the rainy season can be very unhygienic. Carry sachets of herbal teas and packaged food. Also, don’t drink water from unsealed bottles or the regular running tap.

* Always carry a first-aid box in case of an emergency. The probability of catching cold and falling sick during the rainy season is more than during any other time of the year.

* If planning to visit a new destination, always know how you can get help if stranded – the intensity of rain that the region receives, and emergency contact information of the local authorities. It is advisable to make reservations beforehand to ensure a safe journey.

* Chances of a power outage during a rainy day are more as compared to normal days. To keep phone active, it’s important to carry a power bank all the time.

* As it might get dark early, keep a flashlight. Don’t rely on the phone’s flashlight.

* It’s good to carry some extra plastic bags to keep electronics safe. They can also be used to keep wet clothes and food items.

