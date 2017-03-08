Most Indian women take charge of their travel plans, says survey

As per the survey results, over 50 per cent women would like to travel on an impulse. (Source: Thinkstock Images) As per the survey results, over 50 per cent women would like to travel on an impulse. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A lot of Indian women like to take charge of their travel plans, often in consultation with friends or family, reveals a survey.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8), OYO, a network of branded hotels, has conducted a survey on female travelling patterns. As many as 400 Indian women, above the age of 18, participated in the survey.

As per the survey results, over 50 per cent women would like to travel on an impulse. Interestingly, 63 per cent of women prefer to travel with their partners and 51 per cent women often stay at a budget hotel. And about 80 per cent women reported that they take charge of their travel plans, often in consultation with friends or family.

“Technology has brought about paradigm shifts in the way we live and work. Nowhere is this more evident than travel. From buying tickets to booking hotels and renting home-stays – the balance of power and choice has shifted to the customer,” Abhinav Sinha, Chief operating officer – OYO, said in a statement.

“Businesses that keep a pulse on their customers to identify their expressed and evolving needs are able to serve them better. Women are a significant set of travellers – undertaking travel for both personal and business reasons.”