Get your dream ticket to ride on this Hello Kitty-themed bullet train in Japan

Are you a Hello Kitty fan? Then its time to plan a trip to Japan. (Source: asahi_shinsen/Twitter) Are you a Hello Kitty fan? Then its time to plan a trip to Japan. (Source: asahi_shinsen/Twitter)

If you are a Hello Kitty fan, then the special bullet train that is going to come into operation in Japan will surely leave you thrilled. According to news reports, the interior and seats of the 500 series shinkansen, which will run daily between Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture and Hakata in Fukuoka Prefecture will be inspired from none other than Sanrio Co.’s Hello Kitty character. Reportedly, the West Japan Railway Co. said that the Hello Kitty-themed shinkansen will start from June 30.

These efforts are taken to promote local attractions and speciality goods. Passengers will have the chance to pose for photos with a huge Hello Kitty doll in the train.

Check the pictures here.

Netizens are excited about the latest announcement about their favourite cartoon character. “Another revolution in advanced mobility: the Hello Kitty bullet train”, said a Twitterati. “Guess who’s going to Japan this summer”, said another.

This is reportedly the first-ever Hello Kitty train of the railway company and is dubbed as Hello! Plaza. This is not the first time that the railway company has created something fascinating. They had recently finished the operation of a train that was inspired by the Japanese animated series Neon Genesis Evangelion. The said train featured a purple-and-green colour scheme and seemed to have drawn inspiration from the EVA Unit-01, the robot in the series.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd