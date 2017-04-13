India’s first ‘pod hotel’ has opened in Mumbai; so when are you packing your bags?

There are 140 pod units or rooms in Andheri’s pod hotel that was opened in March this year. (Source: Shrikant Patil/Facebook) There are 140 pod units or rooms in Andheri’s pod hotel that was opened in March this year. (Source: Shrikant Patil/Facebook)

Are you a traveller bitten by the wanderlust bug? But is steep charge for hotel accommodation stopping you from packing up your bags and leaving? Then it seems, there shouldn’t really be a lot stopping you anymore. Capsule hotels or pod hotels, is a type of accommodation that began in Japan for travellers who don’t want to pay exorbitant rates for hotel accommodation while they are travelling. And now, this travel luxury has come to Mumbai in India offering cheap and affordable stays.

According to MakeMy Trip, although the rooms are just enough for one or two people to fit in, basic comforts and amenities are far from compromised. In Mumbai’s UrbanPod hotel, there is a Plasma TV, air conditioning, charging points, dressers, safety lockers, reading lights and of course, free WiFi. There are 140 pod units or rooms in Andheri’s pod hotel that was opened in March this year. And if safety has been your concern, then the hotel reportedly also offers women-only pods for those who are travelling solo.

Watch video here.

And in case you have found certain hotels’ decor too flashy or bright, then reportedly, the rooms at this hotel are “futuristic, minimalistic and very chic.” The hotel offers complimentary mini-meals and breakfast at a 60-seater café downstairs. And at a place like Mumbai, known for its steep bracket of prices, the prices of the pods range from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,200.

