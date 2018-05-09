Indians opting for Goa, Jaipur this summer

As for stay options, while Indians prefer to keep a low hotel stay budget, they wouldn’t mind paying extra for a great view at a beach or hill station. (Source: Official Website) As for stay options, while Indians prefer to keep a low hotel stay budget, they wouldn’t mind paying extra for a great view at a beach or hill station. (Source: Official Website)

Despite the scorching heat, Goa remains the most popular Indian holiday destination, followed by Jaipur, according to a study conducted by a leading travel portal. Thanks to budget-friendly stay options and heavy discounts on flights, Indians also prefer short-haul international destinations such as Dubai and Singapore, according to a study by ixigo, based on bookings on its website. The difference in domestic airfares for peak and off-season is about 45 per cent and for international airfares is about 18 per cent, said a statement.

As for stay options, while Indians prefer to keep a low hotel stay budget, they wouldn’t mind paying extra for a great view at a beach or hill station. Around 47 per cent tourists prefer to stay at 4/5 star hotels during summer holiday in Goa vs 62 per cent who prefer more pocket friendly accommodation options in Jaipur. ixigo CEO and Co-founder Aloke Bajpai said: “It was interesting to find that travellers no longer worry about seasonality while picking a summer holiday destination. Places such as Goa and Dubai have become round the year tourist hubs! Off-season travel can be quite beneficial.

“Not only do you avoid all the rush, but you also save considerably on hotels and flights. If we compare flight fares from last year, average domestic fares for the summer season have dropped by around 9 per cent and average international fares have dropped by around 19 per cent. This, plus additional discounts offered by travel portals such as ixigo, enable travellers to plan trips, even on smaller budgets.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App