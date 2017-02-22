Indian travellers more spontaneous in planning trips now

There has been an increase in repeat individual travel. (Source: Thinkstock Images) There has been an increase in repeat individual travel. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Young Indian travellers are becoming more spontaneous in planning trips as is evident from the last minute bookings being made over the past year, according to a new study. Conducted by online travel portal Make My Trip, the study observed an increase in the number of bookings made merely a week before the trips, indicating an emerging trend of impromptu bookings.

ALSO READ | Prefer going solo while travelling? Think again

“Young Indian travellers are very spontaneous, as demonstrated by the surge in last minute bookings. The spontaneity reflects in the data. More impromptu plans have been made with 81 per cent of the domestic bookings happening within a month and 36 per cent of international bookings happening within a week of travel,” the study said.

ALSO READ | Of Highways and Byways: A wildlife lover recalls the hard days’ travel and the small joys it guaranteed

Based on the bookings made on the portal between July and December last year, the study attempts to deduce the consumer behaviour trends in the travel space, by comparing the same with the same time-period last year. One of the major findings of the study also included that Indian travellers now increasingly comprise of younger people with 17 per cent of them being in 18-24 year age group compared to 12 per cent last year.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

The study has also noted an increase in repeat individual travel while registering a significant number of bookings made online. “57 per cent more customers travelled in the second half of 2016 as compared to the same time period in 2015 with 56 per cent of all customers using the app for all their bookings, witnessing an almost 1.7 times growth from 33 per cent last year,” the study said.

Destinations like Thailand, Singapore and Dubai continue to be the top travelled international destinations among Indian travellers, while popularity of places like Maldives, Warsaw and Seychelles is on the rise. Kerala, Andamans, Goa and Himachal remained the preferred domestic destinations according to the study.