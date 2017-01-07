Rejoice, muggles! Harry Potter fans can now spend the night in a Hogwarts-themed B&B

They have taken inspirations from Rowling books as well as the films to create a Potter world and the Wizard’s tea. (Source: Llety Cynin/ Facebook) They have taken inspirations from Rowling books as well as the films to create a Potter world and the Wizard’s tea. (Source: Llety Cynin/ Facebook)

A trip to Hogwarts is a dream come true for every Harry Potter fan, and if you get to spend a night there, the excitement is unimaginable. So, Potterheads there is some amazing news, your dream has just been turned into reality. You can now spend your night at B&B in Carmarthenshire, Welsh, United Kingdom.

Muggles who have yearned to fly into Hogwarts on their brooms, stuff their faces with Wizards’ Tea and Mrs. Dursley’s Pudding, this is the opportunity you all have been waiting for. “Llety Cynin in St Clears, Carmarthenshire, have created a magical themed afternoon tea menu which will be served throughout 2017, along with holiday and weekend catering for witches and wizards,” reported the South Wales Evening Post.

The Harry Potter-themed inn has been decked up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and the 10th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. They have taken inspirations from Rowling books as well as the films to create a Potter world and the Wizard’s tea.

“We have spent the past few months researching, trialling, testing and tasting all sorts of delicious creations in the kitchen and are very excited to finally reveal the menu!” the website said.

Two version of the tea and food menu will be available, for children and adults. And to make it even better, food will be served in owl cages!

Well, for kids, there will be ‘Not Pumpkin Juice’ (orange and carrot juice), finger sandwiches, birthday cake, match winning cake pops, and the not-to-be-missed chocolate frogs! And for the grown-ups, there will be hot butter beer, finger sandwiches, a spiced pumpkin pastry, screaming baby cakes (coffee and vanilla cupcake, brownie soil and fondant baby with wafer leaves), ‘Aunties Trifle’, ‘Gamekeepers rock cakes’ and treacle tart. All these irresistible spreads will all available for at £15.95 (adult) and £10.95 (kids).

The menu will be open for daily visitors, but booking is a must and one can call to secure a table. If you are too overwhelmed and do not want to leave potter-world you can also spend the night. You can enjoy an overnight stay with full use of the leisure club, Harry Potter-inspired afternoon tea, a free Harry Potter related book, full breakfast the following morning and a nice Woodland walk!

The bookings have opened from January 7, so hurry up. Reservations can be made at Llety Cynin’s website.

